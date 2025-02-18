Jury reaches verdict in A$AP Rocky trial

The hip-hop star faces decades in prison for allegedly shooting at a former friend during a confrontation in Hollywood on Nov. 6, 2021.

February 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live