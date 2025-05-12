Jury seated in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial

ABC News’ Reena Roy and senior litigation consultant Eric Rudich discuss the makeup of the jury, as well as possible strategies from the prosecution and defense.

May 12, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live