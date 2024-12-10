Keira Knightly on decades-long career and the cost of fame at a young age

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with actress Keira Knightly as she stars in the new spy series “Black Doves,” and reflects on her rise to fame and career-defining roles.

December 10, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live