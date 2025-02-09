Kendrick Lamar set to headline Super Bowl LIX halftime show

ABC News Live discusses the highly anticipated Grammy Award-winning rapper's Super Bowl halftime performance and the commercials during the big game.

February 9, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live