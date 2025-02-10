What Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show means for his Drake feud

Justin Tinsley, senior culture writer for ESPN’s Andscape, discusses the Grammy-winning rapper’s halftime performance at the Super Bowl.

February 10, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live