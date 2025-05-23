Kermit the frog delivers commencement address at University of Maryland

The famed muppet delivered the speech at his old friend Jim Henson's alma mater.

May 23, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live