Kid Cudi concludes testimony: 'I knew Sean Combs was violent'

“I knew Sean Combs was violent,” Scott Mescudi testified, prompting an objection and a sidebar.

May 22, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live