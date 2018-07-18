Transcript for Kimmel rips Trump's 'clarification ceremony' about Russia meddling comments

You know we thought yesterday was the craziest they have this ridiculous presidency turnout today made yesterday. Feel like a visit to historic Gettysburg it really was. The new sedan a lot of your vacation but the news today is that our president is allied air and not even if they want president trump today. In an attempt to explain what the Helsinki was going through his cotton candy covered head. When he stood next of Latin verbs who know all people it took sides with Russia over our own American intelligence agencies. Now says it was just a tiny little slip up even smaller than his fists. Since in my remarks. I said a word would instead of what is. The sentence should have been I don't see any reason why I wouldn't. Worldwide it wouldn't you rush so. Just repeated I say the word what does that what you. All dissension a man. I don't know what I would be may be a little bit unclear. Transcript dorms here on the actual video. The sentence should have been I don't see any reason why it wouldn't eruption. Or. I. You said I don't see any reason Ohio would be record permitted there'd almost seem like you're hiding something from us. Thank there was something cruel and knew about you that you wanted him to keep quiet. Now it all makes sense why I take poppa John must be at home right now going. Wait you can do that because. So that is what trump said today at the White House businesses or original statement does what he clarified. This from his press conference yesterday with Putin. My. People came to me Dan Coats came to me and some others they said they think it's Russia. I have President Putin. He just said it's not rush and I will say this I don't see any reason why would be. Did you could see there you totally meant to say wouldn't be ecstatic. What went out of those woods genius Sonnanstine came up with this idea who. In that administration told him it would be good to announce he meant to say would instead of war. Then there was mole audience she hates it and about. Are. Made through. Like if Bill Clinton had come out and said wait no I meant to say I did have sexual relations. This whole thing wasn't strange enough at one point during his clarification ceremony today this happened. Let me begin by saying that. Once again full faith and support for America's. Intelligence agencies I have paying full faith in our intelligence agency. Okay yeah okay. Have you ever seen the lights go out on a president before. I did that wasn't the work of god and Robert Mueller I don't know what it. England. I find. My. President forced to sit in front of the world and make this preposterous claim that he of course new Russians tried to middle of the election even though. And then he couldn't help but spread the blame around. I have full faith and support for America's great. She's always. And I have felt very strongly that well Russia's actions had no impact at all on the outcome of the election. Let me be totally clearance saying that. And I said as many times except our intelligence. Communities. Conclusion. That rush is meddling. 2006. Election took place. Could lead other people also. A lot of people out there. There are a lot of people out there there maybe even thousands of them out there so maybe wasn't the Russians at all maybe it was a Canadians you know. Speaking around drilling holes in trees we know what they're up to.

