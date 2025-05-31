Knicks force Game 6 tonight against Pacers

Ashan Singh and Mike Muse bring you the weekend sports roundup, highlighting what to watch for in tonight's Game 6 showdown between the Knicks and the Pacers.

May 31, 2025

