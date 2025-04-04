Kyle Gordon’s new album ‘Kyle Gordon is Wonderful’ brings mix of music and comedy

ABC News’ Stephanie Ramos spoke with content creator Kyle Gordon about his newest musical-comedy album, “Kyle Gordon is Wonderful,” and nerding out to 90s Eurodance music.

April 4, 2025

