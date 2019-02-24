Transcript for Will Lady Gaga win her 1st Oscar?

that void ??? That, of course, is lady gaga from "A star is born" with the song that everybody is singing and we can't wait to hear performed loud. We're used to seeing her sing. A lot of the allure is to see Bradley cooper singing as well. Gaga crushed it on stage twice already. This Oscar season has been another jewel in lady gaga's crown. Here's what she has to say about "Shallow." When we sing "Shallow" together, I was blown away with his voice. Bradley sings from his gut, from his soul. I was overwhelmed with his ability to tell a story through his voice. I love this song. Tell me something, girl, are you happy in this modern world? It becomes part of the reason they fall in love. ??? All of the demons watches us dive in ??? ??? I'll never meet the ground ??? This is where they can't hurt us. We're far with the shallow now. Of course Bradley and gaga will be performing "Shallow" tonight. If you're on the inside, you refer to gaga as Stephanie. Tell us how gaga went from this pro vac tore to being this acclaimed actress. She got her four-year education in television working with actresses like Angela she learned a lot and transitioned into film and she gave us some really great quality while acting. Even if she does not win for best actress, Glenn close is supposed to be the winner, lady gaga is going away with an Oscar tonight. Is this song not a slam dunk? It's a slam dunk. The music in this film is like a third powerful character. We've seen musicians do really well. Barbra streisand, Madonna. She is in this body of talent and one of the best actresses she has to give us another world tour and album. Kelley Carter, that's a high level of demand. At the Oscar luncheon we took

