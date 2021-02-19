LASD looking into Marilyn Manson abuse allegations

The investigation comes after multiple women -- including actresses Esmé Bianco and Evan Rachel Wood -- spoke out to accuse Manson, 52, of domestic abuse.
0:12 | 02/19/21

Transcript for LASD looking into Marilyn Manson abuse allegations
The LA county sheriff's department confirms it's investigating singer Marilyn Manson the department says it's looking at to domestic abuse claims. Me by several women between 292011. And Manson lived in West Hollywood.

{"duration":"0:12","description":"The investigation comes after multiple women -- including actresses Esmé Bianco and Evan Rachel Wood -- spoke out to accuse Manson, 52, of domestic abuse.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"75994092","title":"LASD looking into Marilyn Manson abuse allegations","url":"/Entertainment/video/lasd-marilyn-manson-abuse-allegations-75994092"}