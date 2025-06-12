Lawyer ‘not too surprised’ by Harvey Weinstein split verdict

Attorney Areva Martin explains the legal implications of the verdict in the sex crimes trial of the former movie mogul accused of sexually assaulting three women.

June 12, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live