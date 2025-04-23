Leon Thomas on the success of his chart-topping album ‘MUTT

ABC News’ JuJu Chang speaks with Grammy Award-winning artist, producer and songwriter Leon Thomas about his sophomore album “MUTT,” his Billboard chart success and his forthcoming deluxe album.

April 23, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live