-
Now Playing: 'Lion King' fans from all over the world perform 'Hakuna Matata'
-
Now Playing: Original 'The Lion King' actress opens up about hit musical today, 22 years after debut
-
Now Playing: 'The Lion King's' hyenas discuss perfecting their characters' cackle
-
Now Playing: Beyonce opens up about her special connection to 'The Lion King'
-
Now Playing: Actor and singer Austin Butler tapped to play Elvis Presley in new biopic
-
Now Playing: Will 'Game of Thrones' sweep the Emmy nominations?
-
Now Playing: 'Lion King' star Donald Glover shares his personal 'Circle of Life' moment
-
Now Playing: 'The Bachelorette' week 9 recap
-
Now Playing: Chainsaw artist Stacy Poitras carves seven deadly sins as an act of protest
-
Now Playing: Creator of hit series 'Vida' on the importance of representation on and off screen
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Joel McHale shares cute pics of his dogs
-
Now Playing: That Girl Lay Lay performs her viral hit 'Mama'
-
Now Playing: How to guide your kids through the music industry
-
Now Playing: Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista on their new movie 'Stuber'
-
Now Playing: Keke and Kandi Burruss try 'The Pattern'
-
Now Playing: 'The Lion King' cast, director on their roles in the new film
-
Now Playing: How the director and cast of 'The Lion King' approached the story's timeless appeal