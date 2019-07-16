'Lion King' star Donald Glover shares his personal 'Circle of Life' moment

Glover, who plays Simba, recalls seeing himself with his son and realizing he looks like his father. "I think... with this movie you see the continual nature of this life," he said.
Transcript for 'Lion King' star Donald Glover shares his personal 'Circle of Life' moment
I think a lot of what makes all of us relate to the story is that it is a coming of age story. We all have a decision to make we reach certain image in our lives if I have gifts or talents. My job is to share them. Am I going to share them it is the daunting thing to think that Avery interaction you have affects people but it's true and it's important in the did you should live your life knowing that how you affect people isn't. It is changing the world. I think the circle of life as a child you here valiantly for good song in my if you understand it but I think as a father. I like. Was holding my son the other day and walk past them here. And my glasses on and I think I would just like my dad. I it was a moment. Oh this just keeps go way I think now with this movie see that could continual nature of this life.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

