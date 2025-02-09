Locals anticipate Kansas City-Philadelphia rematch

KMBC's Len Jennings and WPVI's Ducis Rodgers join ABC News Live to discuss how fans are celebrating their hometown teams in Super Bowl LIX.

February 9, 2025

ABC News Specials on

