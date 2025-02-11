Luka Doncic’s Lakers debut ‘a smashing success’ after blockbuster trade

ESPN NBA reporter Dave McMenamin was in the arena when Doncic hit the floor for the first time with LeBron James and his other new teammates.

February 11, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live