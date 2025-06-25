Magic and comedy collide in Justin Willman’s special ‘Magic Lover’

Magician Justin Willman performs one of his magic tricks for ABC News’ Linsey Davis and talks about incorporating comedy with magic in his Netflix special, “Justin Willman: Magic Lover.”

June 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live