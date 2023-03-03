‘We did not want to make a regular conventional nature doc’: Oscar nominee

ABC News’ Diane Macedo spoke with director and producer Shaunak Sen about his Oscar nominated documentary “All That Breathes” focusing on brothers from New Delhi saving black kites from pollution.

March 3, 2023

