Maksim Chmerkovsiy on joining 'So You Think You Can Dance'

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with Ukrainian-American professional ballroom dance champion Maksim Chmerkovsiy about joining the hit FOX series "So You Think You Can Dance" as a judge.

February 27, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live