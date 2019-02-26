-
Now Playing: Lady Gaga on her Oscar performance with Bradley Cooper
-
Now Playing: Rami Malek on Oscar win: 'We're longing for stories like this'
-
Now Playing: Man accused of stealing Oscar statuette in Los Angeles breaks his silence
-
Now Playing: Rome Flynn discusses pivotal role on 'How to Get Away With Murder'
-
Now Playing: Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga's duet gets standing ovation at Oscars
-
Now Playing: Embattled singer R. Kelly posts $100,000 bond
-
Now Playing: High school students behind Oscars short documentary winner
-
Now Playing: These celebrities brought their moms to the Oscars and we can't handle the cuteness
-
Now Playing: Sara has her own Oscars-style seat filler
-
Now Playing: Michael and Sara talk Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper and Rami Malek
-
Now Playing: Highlights and historic moments from the 2019 Oscars
-
Now Playing: Don't hassle the Hoff!
-
Now Playing: David Hasselhoff on a new 'Knight Rider' movie
-
Now Playing: David Hasselhoff's dramatic live reading
-
Now Playing: The best quotes from the 2019 Oscars
-
Now Playing: Oscars' biggest hits and misses
-
Now Playing: Oscar best actress winner reacts to her upset win
-
Now Playing: Rami Malek felt 'overwhelming support' with 1st Oscars win
-
Now Playing: Kendall Jenner wears daring black dress on Vanity Fair red carpet