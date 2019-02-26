Transcript for Man accused of stealing Oscar statuette in Los Angeles breaks his silence

I didn't go to Los Angeles Terry braid is a fixture on the red carpet in Hollywood but his biggest brush with fame. Came after his arrest last year for swiping Frances McDormand best actress Oscar. For the first time we're hearing Brian side of the story his felony trial is looming. Prison time is a real possibility and Brian says this was all a big mistake. Or maybe. Terry Bryant breaks his silence or what he calls a prank gone wrong. Borrow wing who says last year's Oscar for best actress what hours earlier by Frances McDormand I just want people to know that I'm not a thief. You know I mean no harm by this bears McDormand giving her Oscar engraved at last year's governor's ball after the Oscar. A short time later. I. And there's Terry Bryant posing for photos and passing the Oscar around. Oh yeah. It is a big deal over nothing. Bryant's attorney Daniel Brooke men he was merely. Doing what everybody there doesn't taking pictures and holding Oscars. And props of Oscars Bryant is facing trial on charges of felony grand theft if convicted he could face up to three years in prison. I've got pictures hundreds of pictures of other people posing with Oscar's side are not there are Oscar and none of them at the ever ever been charged. Bryant is a fixture at red carpets posing would have ruined from beyoncé to Betty White. And it worked its cardiac. After the guy's stats that he did the Smart thing he immediately made a video of himself and posted it on FaceBook. I adore mrs. an act torments and I just want this to be operable it's I really do. It a police report McDormand told investigators that she did not want Bryant to be prosecuted. But Berkman says the academy still pushed for criminal charges they maintain that they are actually a part owner and a victim. So was right actually leaving the party with the Oscar. No says Berkman who maintains Ryan only had the Oscar for between three and five minutes' it walked outside just to have a professional photo taken. Bryant meanwhile skip the Oscar parties this year but did attend the independent spirit awards on Saturday now want to thank all the little people who prayed for me. Faulty. People. Jewish religion and all the Christian people who want to thank you. Bahrain's felony trial could begin in April and Bryant's attorney says that he will probably subpoena Frances McDormand to testify. We reached out to be dormant representatives today who told us the actors has no comment. I'm David Otto in Los Angeles for ABC news life.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.