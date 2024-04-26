Manhattan DA vows to retry Harvey Weinstein case

A New York appeals court overturned Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction saying the trial judge should not have allowed other women to testify about alleged assaults not connected to the trial charges.

April 26, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live