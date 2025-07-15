Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim talk new film ‘Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires’

ABC News’ Will Reeve is joined by the stars of Disney’s film series “Zombies” to discuss the latest challenge their characters face in the movie “Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires.”

July 15, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live