Transcript for Melissa McCarthy on scoring 2nd Oscar nomination

for a long time. Amazing back stories. Melissa Mccarthy has much of Hollywood eager to work with her. She took on an independent movie last minute that her husband had been already cast in. I think I realize I am not a real writer and that in the end I would say it was not worth it. I would say that. You're a best actress nominee. Crazy. Crazy. What's it feel like to stand up there on the stage for the class picture surrounded by other academy award nominees? I don't know that it ever won't feel surreal. To look around and see so many people you recognize and then you're like other people, oh, my god. So many creative jobs and people do so many cool things. To get to meet them and realize what they do and what an impact that has on movies is really What's it like to share this moment with your mother? Amazing. We had so much fun. I said Ben was going to come with me. He was like why don't you take your mom. We asked if she wanted to go. She said do we really get lunch? I said we do. The luncheon will provide a lunch. Is the deal off if we don't get lunch? My mom and dad supported me, maybe more than they should have. The FBI has been here to see The FBI? They asked me to wear a wire. I'm not going to do that to you. I'm a good guy. If they want me to be a witness, I'll lie, but you are going to pay me $5,000. I don't know what you're talking about. You mention your husband Ben. He got you into the movie, didn't he? He did. I weaseled my way into his movie. As so often with films there's earlier versions and they don't work out for 9 million different reasons. I read it because we always read each other's projects. I came out and said you said it was good, but this is incredible. I was so blown away. It read how it ended up being. It read like that off the page. It was so good. Caustic wit is my religion. I can't carry it off. Doesn't help too much in the relationship department. Then when it wasn't going to happen, I kept asking and pestering him. I think I needed to see it be made. I didn't know her story before I read this script. I felt like I should have because I was in the New York in the '90s. Then I couldn't let it go. Eventually I thought I would throw my name is it hat and I'm so grateful it all worked out. Melissa Mccarthy will be a presenter tonight joining a host of Hollywood "A" listers. It's a strategic move to bring viewers in. Rumors are running rampant that

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.