Men’s Final Four tips off tonight in San Antonio

ABC News’ Faith Abubey and ESPN’s Sean Farnham deliver the latest on college basketball, including South Carolina and UConn's women advancing to the title game and tonight’s men’s Final Four.

April 5, 2025

