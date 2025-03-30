Men’s and women’s teams set sights on Final Four in March Madness

South Carolina women’s team pulled a win over Duke and UCLA women's makes their first Final Four appearance.

March 30, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live