Met Gala is one of the biggest nights in fashion

Hollywood Reporter Brande Victorian and ABC News’ contributor Mike Muse join Live to discuss the big night and legendary red carpet.

May 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live