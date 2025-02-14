Monica Barbaro on Oscar-nominated performance in ‘A Complete Unknown’

ABC News’ Whit Johnson sits down with actress Monica Barbaro about her role honoring folk legend Joan Baez and perfecting her musical talents for her Oscar-nominated role in “A Complete Unknown.”

February 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live