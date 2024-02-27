Music producer latest to accuse Sean 'Diddy' Combs of sexual misconduct

A music producer is accusing the hip-hop mogul of sexually assaulting him and forcing him to have sex with prostitutes. A lawyer for Combs called the events described in the lawsuit “pure fiction.”

February 27, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live