Nat Geo explorer Mark Synnott on search for the tomb of Sir John Franklin

ABC News’ Trevor Ault spoke with Nat Geo explorer, rock climber and author Mark Synnott about the new National Geographic documentary special “Explorer: Lost in the Arctic.”

August 16, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live