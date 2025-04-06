NCAA championship predictions

ABC News contributor Mike Muse joins ABC News Live to share his NCAA championship predictions.

April 6, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live