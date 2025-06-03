New Muhammad Ali statue commemorates historic 1965 fight

A 10-foot-tall bronze statue of Muhammad Ali was unveiled in Lewiston, Maine, over the weekend to commemorate the 60th anniversary of his iconic rematch with Sonny Liston.

June 3, 2025

