Nick Kroll, Andrew Rannells team up for new horror comedy ‘I Don’t Understand You’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis sits down with actors Nick Kroll and Andrew Rannells to talk about the final season of “Big Mouth” and their new horror comedy, “I Don’t Understand You.”

June 4, 2025

