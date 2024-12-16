Nicole Avant on lessons learned through grief

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Nicole Avant on honoring her mother’s legacy with the bestselling book “Think You'll Be Happy” and producing the upcoming film “The Six Triple Eight.”

December 16, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live