By the Numbers: Netflix subscription prices

A look at the numbers behind Netflix’s announcement to raise subscription prices on the heels of the streaming platform’s highest earning report.

January 22, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live