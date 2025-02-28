By the Numbers: The Oscars 2025

A look at the numbers behind what it takes to put on Hollywood’s biggest night ahead of the 97th Academy Awards ceremony.

February 28, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live