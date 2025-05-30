By the Numbers: Taylor Swift buys her masters

A look at the numbers behind the cost of Taylor Swift buying back her own music, and what it means for future albums.

May 30, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live