Nun surprises with beatboxing skills on Brazilian TV show

A pair of nuns in Brazil have gone viral for their beatboxing skills during a performance on live TV.

May 28, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live