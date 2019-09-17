Opera Philadelphia premieres 'Denis & Katya'

More
The new opera by Philip Venables and Ted Huffman tells the real story of Russian teenagers who livestreamed their violent standoff.
1:21 | 09/17/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Opera Philadelphia premieres 'Denis & Katya'
Okay. Yeah. It's. It's. Okay. Oh. You can. Okay. We'll. And okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:21","description":"The new opera by Philip Venables and Ted Huffman tells the real story of Russian teenagers who livestreamed their violent standoff.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"65666286","title":"Opera Philadelphia premieres 'Denis & Katya'","url":"/Entertainment/video/opera-philadelphia-premieres-denis-katya-65666286"}