Transcript for Opera singer lives out her rock star fantasy in drag show

Okay. Okay. The. A lifelong. Is okay. I'm. Lightly or Tony you know. Was born in basement of an episcopalian church. In Philadelphia. In a place that is magical and beautiful called the beard Kane. We originally brought lively to life. To be part of the fundraising concert for Philadelphia opera. But truly lively was born and I was out. Eleven or twelve hands and explain. Bionic man and I am at home and my sister and I always had Steve Austin. Politely is a manifestation. Of a person. Who has been very much alive in need for a very long time. I've been very very fortunate. To share dressing rooms with some of the most beautiful. Beautiful drag queens. And have tried like the Dickens to emulate some of their makeup skills. Sometimes successfully sometimes not. There is this an element of spectacle to reports its attraction. But underneath all of that is humanity honestly. The pieces actually become quite I've. And even though I'm playing. You know lightly. It's still me. But he says things. That I would never send. Are without risks is boring is. And we utilize music. To. Make that Carrick. Wrong. He was he still. You have the right voice. When the task. And when facts and I was educated. In Iraq. And could shoot Scott on its head and then. Yeah. I tried to find vulnerability in all the characters that I Q. But it's me finding their vulnerability. Pisses me allowing my older and match the birth of risk. And risk is what makes art. A it's all about things for me it sixteen year old Stephanie. Truck getting to saying Rick Springfield and who could possibly argue with Freddie Mercury. Regardless you can't think it's a glorious instrument that moves the world. Just like witching just like very. Rock and roll and opera litigation. Drag and opera live in the same. On different floors. And some has a little more glitter and some as a little more spandex and some had. On your age. It's all about. Extravaganza. And the heart brings everybody.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.