Oscar movie controversies

ABC News’ Brad Mielke explains the controversies surrounding some of the top contenders at this year’s Oscars.

February 6, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live