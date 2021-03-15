Transcript for Oscar nominations

Or just moments away now from this year's Oscar nominations in what has been an award season unlike any then take a look. At last year's red carpet museum both stars everyone coming out fully decked out. Things are gonna look a little different on Oscar Sunday next month however they will still be held live and Adobe feared or. Other this year the awards will also be held at Union Station in LA which has served as the location. For more than 200. Movies the awards will be given out in person with limited attendance and stretch Covert protocols in place. It's another big question is cool we'll be up for Oscar gold this year. We're in the late Chadwick Bozeman make Oscar history as the first posthumous double nominee. We'll Viola Davis become the most nominated black actors. Ever all right want to bring in our panel now or more on this series sex and us Mike muse Kelly Carter from ESPN undefeated and Peter Travers host of popcorn on ABC news live thank you all for being here this morning. Mike I want to start with you let's start with supporting actress. And use the pick Berman are you stuck out to you why. Yet again look at you young Joon young and I am Karzai's about and I get that right her performance was absolutely fantastic it was measured it was wrong it was emotion no it's if you are on a journey of what I believe it any partner in a relationship goals drew would he have to balance the idea looks do I support my partner my husband my wife. Do I support my children. Do I now believe in this person's dream met in order to make sure that my Sammy still safe and secure and is protected. And I thought she brought that raw emotion out interface. Her ability to cry on Cuba didn't seem forest it is seem like how anyone would cry and that moment. I thought herbal form as was extremely powerful. Kelly when they announced supporting actor I saw you cheering when they said Daniel Khalili is game time to Maria about. Yeah I think he's down. And Daniel turned and one of the finest performances I've seen in long time the most orderly despite the list also pretty sure it was just me we just heard three black men are being nominated for her best supporting. There and I'm blown away and not. Thing that's ever happened I'm pretty sure that is never our bench and that's an enemy and I think that it really shows. You know I. Boaters and dean intention and that the starting disease and changes happening out from the academy which really import lenders and it is. And Peter once again where is England coast analytical and going up against each other for Oscar gold share do you think history will repeat itself. I hope not DR Julie bash lore. Sure Glenn Close you know who almost won. The wife and didn't happen or does and so. And kind of rooting our but already a best supporting actor category I'd like to go back to that to just say it one black character. We've not dominate. Arab pose. Who is supposed to make history as being nominated for best supporting. The by blood and also best actor who will come later. Tomorrow arranged by her I'm and that he didn't is kind of surprising. You know it's not like there's anything wrong with the anybody else but I didn't really miss seeing here in that category. Yeah I'm Mike it seems like you stand feel as the journalism more surprising name in this group chat and Bozeman not and it those somehow speculating going into the awards. That chatter it seems to be such a sure thing for best actor that maybe they wanted to spread the wealth and so that could be a reason why he would end. Get nominated for supporting what do you think. I think that's right I think a lot of good work how to make it that every decision that this is the actor category is sad when most men I didn't expect luckiest and builds again in there at all how we haven't heard a lot about what she stands though during this award season run up I thought he delivered a band. Pending in congress Asian it would Dana clue wages a black messiah was extremely powerful. I thought they both sharpen each other's performance and delivery how bizarre was that expected that you would see stance it was named this morning but I am so glad. Are her in the key stands a name this morning. And Kelly when it comes to chat went Bozeman you're completely unbiased clearly as we conceived from the poster behind him. Really clearly completely unbiased place and I think it's time we we ourselves. Locked around so deep that. This will be you know yet another times early age should be open nominal who contributed. A lot. In his short time many in his music critics say is imminent or the breath of career and I'm and I and I think that I'm he deserves that celebration and then like Peter. Am I am surprised that he didn't get there is supporting actor nomination but Bud Light Blue Peter might have suggested and say. I it. Category seems and a sure shot for him. And and that perhaps there was spreading and the well super surprise really cute but super happy about it. Is there any chance Kelly that chat where Bozeman does not get a look for the nomination for best actor. I'm I would be pretty shocked if he didn't get looking not. I have not been shot or his voting body so who knows anything can happen but I think guys. He has been talked about sense right angle or Ma Rainey came out this role and it how to catch. Meeting he wasn't and how you really you know especially understand the process what you went through rush to get. The work and what he was going through his pregnant at all I think voters are paid attention and been intentionally organized either. President. Clara and Peter really quickly what do you think about the screenplay choices and got about ten seconds. Got ten seconds I would say that parents or and whether he loses any reason you know in terms and picture would win this one for the trial Chicago yeah I think that's it by ten seconds. Michael can lead after terror. Category getting big snubs here no big surprises and that's predicted chatter chatter and Bozeman. Is there in the nominees. What do you think the odds are. That he gets this when it says. This is sad with both men. Not only. Two because of the past few minutes and celebrating his entire life on the work that he gamers as incredible SPN. And the words that he centric community but he's deserving of this rolls out what she turned and net for my running is black bottom it was incredible. It was stirring it is so hard to keep and attention and that type of tight shots at a movie had but he was compelling if he was moving yet he brought those words to life it was almost as if when he was speaking it was almost melodic. And his delivery of his speeches that his lines it was a master class performance. Kelly look at best director no Regina King here how surprising is that. Very surprising. Very surprising painting Armenians in this campaign season is awards season she really was a front runner out eight G. You know war kinda early out into one item AME Zion an extremely. Surprise that we're not during her name called for best direction our best page Sharon Eaton Tom little little bummer but I. Some history you know being made in that direction category in NC three. Women directors you know behind the camera. I do not create earnings call that. Is surprising that you have any kind of does not want. And looking out lead actress. Peter. A lot of big names in here and a lot of different kinds of performances you see a favorite in this bunch. Yes I see Carrie Mulligan. As being the same not just because oil Davis and Frances McDormand who were both terrific. But they recently won the Oscar. And Terry Moe again is obviously now the represented chips are promising young woman when she's getting nominated in a lot of categories he may be links. And I think she's this standard. Bare floors and is also reduced each. To what's been going on with the women in terms of bus passed. Hey time's up and ask tag means do I think she represented all of that plus she's. Sticking movie so aren't really tall or her winning. It just to see this movie coming in front the award this year. While particularly in this hour our story is making such waves across the world really Mike how much you'd think that can influence. The award season like this. I think it has here's impact at Dane you know pop culture in movies holds up a mirror society it's reflective what is happening in society is reflective of what people are thinking and zoning comes out onto the screen burst what's happening year old life. I think it plays well outlook with the needs are there I've I want this and number I stay with Kelly on this line I am an as a got to hurt. I'm upset averaging eighteen didn't get director and I'm also really devastated that when that Miami I didn't get the best teacher not that was fantastic film I'm well Regina King did I and directing an act the way she kept the tension. And her directorial debut those scenes on the ways he kept that pace indications of that one that technicality that she'd given 19 Miami I think that was probably when the biggest snobs of the day averaging McCain is a darling. The academy right there's one that they they don't they love Regina king and so I'm really disappointed this morning that. She and get the nod for best director. Kelli any of the big snubs that you see in these categories. Stand the test com. Regina just stands out so so start me I mean I get a category like you know best. Trends arm. There was no surprise in Munich. A and. How I mean I can't you know her she and I. A you know. She I don't. Only is that it isn't there any I mean that this industry loves. Regina king and it felt as if it was in exchange for her. The year that she wondered what in the early years ago you know Iraq was wrong is some might say. Huge brightly Jerry Maguire and it seemed like she was really being firmly rooted and accepted in this community which I think is why a lot of assumed and Canon dot it was a big issues come in here with what denominations. Today end zone pretty bummed for the next day. And I'm and and you know I'm like right kind of bummed that one night in Miami is an era war picture even zero. Another film that I was really hoping was going to do very well this season I'm very some prized. The number I'm nominations. And GS has gotten pleasantly surprised I'm really really happy because to me that was the best sound. Oh. And Mike you look like you want to add to that. Do I didn't need of the other same page that went out my stomach actually is a little bit of a tendency I would Mangini came when because. Premier -- and Miami was so and you -- earlier in relationship with Peter was missing about society and culture how we're in this moment now and particularly about black male identity. Million when -- -- -- black iconic figures of the sixties. In their Roma having this collective. Vulnerable conversation about what does it mean to be an activist what is it -- -- -- your career possibly on the line and -- -- for activism which goes against your brand we see now LeBron and many other actors and celebrities and it and it has sports athletes doing ads but that was popular back -- so what she was able to bring forward and -- -- was to bring -- four powerful sixties I can't -- activist. Black identity -- -- imports and not to get recognized really bums me out but I am -- to visit him aside it was able to get in there because -- that Charles king did this -- but the tension between the protagonist antagonist in the way that we haven't really seen done before. Martin I want to -- his desire to win but I believe I know -- -- may actually come through with that win because we look at -- down this morning eyes she got an. Editing I see got a data screenplay. Directing and now nominated for best picture it seems like they cat and is signaling and that this will be nomads lands a year which was at and plastic film operas and Norman delivered a powerful performance although I do believe it is our hundredth day I think she embodied. Billie Holiday so seamlessly. And effortlessly. I do believe hundred day will come home the big winner on Oscar night. And then Peter looking at director it is a surprise Nazi Regina King there are other names that are there who do you think is the favorite. Well they close out as the date written but if I could recharge in the snow that really behind. He shouldn't be this leash it will be dead so I'm Linda ends I left. I think that's one of the great performances at a scene in just recent cinema history should easily won awards from almost every critics sure. And she's she's not there. That hurt me as much as it heard about Regina. I think. Best going onto I let us awhile and I mean what is it about a movie that exemption in the way it should ever. But Joseph Rogan though you know from me leash I'm saying to after Chatham Bozeman should be winning. And you know the Oscars in the past have been criticized for lack of diversity we saw the hash tag Tran Oscars so way. This Daugherty seeing history made Chloe doesn't the first woman of color to be nominated for the best director category and now we're seeing each. Stephen Young first and Asian American nominated for leading actor how significant are these moments. Mike austerity and. It is very significant and because dads which is saying is normally when he's in the diversity normally happens fascinating and when he category. But what we're seeing DA today is throughout the entire categories from bat from best picture. All the way to director. On the latest actor to supporting actor even message that a screenplay and everything's green Clay Hensley is seeing it throughout the entire time and so there is seemingly Cindy. A reckon he's directing this recognition members include domestic goals to what they caddy has done in terms make insure they bring in new members are ongoing active in the league add to recruit new members new energy and most importantly a more door burst. Membership and I think you start to see the fruits of that labor. Who harvest. As you see a lot of these films getting the looks at they are. And I know it's not as flashy and I category when you look at sound and you look at you know the nomination for the sound of metal they've done what that movie with this sound embracing the deaf community. You know how significant is that when you talk about inclusion in general it comes to big topic this year. To see the way this movie has approached and embraced a deaf community Peter and what do you think that does for the academy. He makes it look like they're living in the real world which is a unit really hell no we didn't. Have you known James Bond dune or West Side Story are all being beaten budget movies that are out there that sound of metal which is really small not a lot of promotions or. But the people that she really love it. And is back at all rusty is nominated as best supporting actor he's gotten worse in the deaf community. And isn't about them not trying to get operations who thinks that this itself is something that can be proud. Off. Amazing accomplishment that big check and he's doing this year it is really like they won't and they see what they should be don't. And Keller we didn't talk much about screenplay earlier just 'cause I ran out of time but. When you look at you know progress being made in the academies may be reflecting what's happening in culture you got to movies nominated. That talk about the black Panthers how big is that. That's huge that's huge and an I mean I just three years trying to back down any any emotion and really being about. Send a note this pool of nominees aren't this is exactly what people have. Asking or any it's almost an addict they directly paid attention you into the major conversations. Happening in the last pioneers it has been. Such as significant shift and when you look in CE a story like Brandon which I learned about him than. And it's you know those are stories that parents are not learn about the story in American history they're just not. Until people really discovering this story in this town. And it just feels. Really you know that people are learning from danger of being entertained and they're keen attention you know in these stories and more these stories and being mean and really. And I wanna read technically actually issued a statement after his nomination was announced I want to read that as well leases cash. Chairman Freddie Hampton was a light a beacon of the that being who would illuminate all he touch of his incredible message. With the ability to command any stage robbed of his opportunity to captivate a global audience he created strategies that supported an uplifted the black community but also unified other communities. With his laugh his mind his passion and his love and he goes on to say how homily is to be nominated how honored he was. To play this role so how significant is it's a not only see. The actors themselves and represented here gained diverse but also the people the roles and they are playing. Kelly. It's it's very significant you know armed. I mean spreading Hamdan as a person inaugural a lot of people and I. Don't think that anyone who walks into that movie you have no knowledge of a Wii is what he did and how. And how he was murdered that you can walk away billions some I'm. Thanks Jim my. Entities Oracle historian and what happened there and does see that story comes to life. Whether it was in the mainstream buyers who were rounded experience restaurant that will help and seen that story. You know be told in film quorum. Still is really good it instills validating also that these stories we heard anything that's what's really important into the death. And Peter this year was one unlike any other in so many ways away that we consume movies looters were closed for the most parts of streaming became. A huge part of this how much you think that influenced the nominees that we see today. I think it's a major influence because the smaller mood even ones that are really the column. Dealing with what was going on in the world each autumn got a chance to be Sheen much more than they would. Ask me. Is we are reluctant a year where the movies actually grows in the few theaters are open to billion dollars when customarily it's between tens well billion dollars. So as Canada's seventy butter and rock and what. But when you're talking about and you Columbia. Orleans is president and I'm very struck with be seen in that meeting where he says I am a revolutionary. And I think in the way each Harry voters are saying only. So one time they're saying we're gonna recognize what's out there and we're gonna really wore what are there and and that is something really that I think we all brakes or should embrace. Brandon asking each for your big predictions for the major categories that we've heard so far Mike I'll start with you when you think. Four Selma. Out of the white Jews and that was two win because is really quickly bargains add it really set a whole new about random parties the migrant the party has been demonized for so long it's been this period very myopic viewpoint I believe that because of out of let out she's mean is about messiah and trouser savage you certainly see more breast of the story of a black candidate Carly party in the totality of who they are with that being said. Susan Martin as abelow but I believe this is nomads. This is there category that's when that I believe and Chloe is going to get for best director. Actors have bulls meant actress. A hundred days. Jews in the black messiah has been my day from the second time that sound calm and I really would love Zia wins it's not really sure how I. It's history being made and that. Feels so good on CB of Iraq terror and anti director of color they're winning would be amazing I'm. Actors from those memoirs actress I would love Lucy Allen dean has won again and her performance is Bahraini was telling supporting Daniel Cooley. And Olivia Coleman pretty much win every award she dominated. In the middle said British number there's particular category is well. I RA Peter Travers what do you think. Well I say no man land it is going to win best picture and oh yeah I mean you've been disarm. On the back she'll win best record this is you only be his second woman after Kathryn Bigelow. In 93 years who in the new war or does best director do you resist and he's also let she's terrific. I think we all agree Chad and close friends getting best actor really think that should happen and will happen. And Colombia as best supporting actor as bin match kicks from the beginning. But what I'm worried about now with cheese Santo is nominated where there is there could be used it in that well and I don't know who the next one would be. But I'm just wondering if you could be Sacha Baron Cohen they obviously like you know are denominated in insurance categories. And for supporting actress. I'm just gonna go out there is a marine but low cost there's something about what she did in him Bora. That she maybe she meant and she needs healing and she made an eye on same time so that's a real long shot we all of those on. I think that's not like it might news Kelly Carter Peter Travers. Thank you all.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.