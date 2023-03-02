Oscars Conversation: Daniel Roher calls Alexei Navalny ‘incredibly brave’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with director Daniel Roher about the impact of his Academy Award nomination for his award-winning documentary “Navalny.”

March 2, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live