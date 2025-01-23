Oscars Nominations 2025

ABC News Live anchor Diane Macedo brings viewers the Academy Awards nominations with analysis and reactions from Variety's Clayton Davis and ABC News' Will Ganss.

January 23, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live