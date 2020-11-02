Looking at the Oscars by the numbers

More
“Parasite” won four statues last night, while Brad Pitt took home his second Oscar, but his first in an acting category.
1:22 | 02/11/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Looking at the Oscars by the numbers

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:22","description":"“Parasite” won four statues last night, while Brad Pitt took home his second Oscar, but his first in an acting category.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"68893079","title":"Looking at the Oscars by the numbers ","url":"/Entertainment/video/oscars-numbers-68893079"}