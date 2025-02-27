How Paloma Diamond is striking gold on TikTok and beyond

ABC News’ Will Ganss sat down with the 29-year-old Julian Sewell whose character has become a TikTok sensation.

February 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live