Pauline Chalamet on newest season of ‘Sex Lives of College Girls’ and motherhood

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Pauline Chalamet about "Sex Lives of College Girls" season 3, her character Kimberly Finkle's development and life as a working mom.

January 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live