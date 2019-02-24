Transcript for Peter Ramsey on being first African-American nominated for animated feature

Shifting gears, I want to tell you about history being made tonight. When new ground is broken, it can be a cause for celebration and also wondering why it took saw far. Peter Ramsey going into the record books as the first African American for I saved the city and fell in love. This isn't about me. What does it feel like to come here as an Oscar nominee? It's an out of body experience. Everything's been happening so fast since we finished the movie. We premiered. Came out. The response has been like a blur. It's incredible, but it's like watching it happen to somebody else. The response is phenomenal. It's obviously incredible. You must have felt it in that room. What's it like when people come over to you and tell you how much your movie means to them? It's the dream that anybody who creates anything has, that it's received by people in the spirit that you made it with. My name is miles morales. I'm the one and only spiderman. At least that's what I thought. Ever here of a super collider? Dimension opening now. You're like me. We had a crew of over 800 people and all of us believed in the story really deeply. Be knew it was something I didn't expect the depth of response we've gotten. It's gratifying to see. Brooklyn is going to collapse. My family lives in Brooklyn. Miles, what's wrong? How about the historic nature of your nomination? What does that mean to you? When you're working on these things, you never think of history or your place. There have been so many people -- so many people in animation before me, black pioneers. Ron husband, Marlon west and Bruce Smith, people who blazed a trail. I'm a relative late comer, but I can feel all that legacy behind me. It's an honor to be able to stand here with a project like ours and be able to represent that. How does it feel to know that young girls and young boys look to you now and say, I can do that, I can do that because you do it? That's the best of all. I mean, the thought that you can inspire other people to take action in their lives or to change the course of what they're doing to somehow be more creative or be -- interact with society in a more meaningful way, as an artist or a person, you can't ask for more. What Peter Ramsey is benefitting from is this remarkable interest in super hero movies. Audiences are loving them. Chris, is comicon like the new sundance? It's my cultural overlords. The catering budget for a comicon movie would pay for a sundance film. "Black panther" kicked it off and it goes back to "Black knight" years ago. It won a supporting actor to heath ledger. That brought a new level in super hero interest. We'll see tonight the results of that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.