Pickleball enthusiast turned author says sport 'is something special'

ABC News' Kayna Whitworth spoke with author Rachel Simon about her book, “Pickleball for All,” which dives into the game’s history, how to play, and how it has become America’s fastest-growing sport.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live