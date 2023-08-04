'The Playlist' Vol. 5: Sebastián Yatra, Rico Nasty, Asake

ABC News' Phil Lipof introduces us to three unique artists: a Latin global sensation; a rapper known for merging her sound with punk; and the man helping to bring Afrobeats to the forefront of music.

August 4, 2023

